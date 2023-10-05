Schools must incorporate best policies, practices to elevate learning experiences

Children spend a large part of their waking hours in the classroom, and eventually, the school becomes a second home and a safe haven. But what can one do when this safe space turns out to be uncertain?

As per a survey presented by INCIDIN Bangladesh in collaboration with the Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), 86.1 per cent of children experienced emotional abuse at educational institutes, while 82 per cent were subjected to physical violence. The survey findings have sparked questions about the rights of students and young children. When violence is part of the educational environment, all students are affected in one way or the other. Even if a student is not a victim of violence in school, there is a very high chance that he or she will be affected by witnessing violent acts throughout the educational years.