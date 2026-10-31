HSC examinees failing in one or two subjects can retake exams within a month

Candidates who failed in a maximum of one or two subjects in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will have the opportunity to retake only the failed subjects within a month.

A total of 422,905 examinees failed in one or two subjects this year.

Education Minister A N M Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the publication of the HSC and equivalent exam results at an event organised by the Ministry of Education at the Secretariat today, on 31 October.

The minister, alongside the Prime Minister's Adviser Mahdi Amin, announced the decision during the briefing.