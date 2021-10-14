Education

120 school students vaccinated Thursday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Health minister Zahid Maleque inaugurates the trial run vaccination programme at Colonel Malek Medical College Hospital of Manikganj on Thursday.
Health minister Zahid Maleque inaugurates the trial run vaccination programme at Colonel Malek Medical College Hospital of Manikganj on Thursday. Sajid Hossain

The government on Thursday administered Covid-19 vaccines to 120 students aged between 12 and 17 from three schools in Manikganj on trial basis, reports BSS.

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the trial run vaccination programme at Colonel Malek Medical College Hospital of Manikganj.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"A total of 120 students aged between 12 and 17 received Pfizer jabs... we will observe their health condition for seven to 14 days," director general of

Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told BSS Thursday afternoon.

If the positive report from the vaccinated students is found, a large scale inoculation programme for students in Dhaka city will be launched, he added.

Advertisement

The health ministry sources said the government has decided to vaccinate children aged between 12 and 17 years as the World Health Organization (WHO) has agreed on Pfizer jabs for this age group of kids.

Children will be allowed to complete their registration using birth registration certificate, it added.

Bangladesh set a target to vaccinate the country's 80 per cent of population by 2022 under an accelerated inoculation campaign, expecting receipt of required COVID-19 jabs within estimated timeline.

Read more from Education
Advertisement