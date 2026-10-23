'Scales' instead of 'brain' in Class VI ICT textbook; NCTB plans change

A picture of a weighing scale has been used as the symbol of wisdom in the 2027 Class VI Information and Communication Technology textbook. Following controversy over the choice, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has taken an initiative to replace the symbol.

On Thursday night, the printing of the book was ordered to be suspended. The board has also said that books already distributed to the field will be collected, the symbol will be changed, and the revised books will then be supplied to students again.

However, printing, binding and distribution of the book were completed long ago, according to printing press owners. They say collecting and revising the books already distributed across the country would involve additional costs and time.