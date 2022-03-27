1,497 students selected for 'Muktijoddha scholarship' this year

The liberation war affairs ministry extended their support to identify and select the students from all corners of Bangladesh. The scholarship amount will be credited directly to the bank account of the student by the method of Direct Bank Transfer (BDT).
Each year, the Indian government awards scholarship to descendants of Freedom Fighters to commemorate their invaluable contributions in the liberation war in 1971. This year, 1,497 such students are receiving this scholarship.
The ‘Muktijoddha scholarship scheme’ was started by the government of India in 2006 for the descendants of the Freedom Fighters. Originally, scholarships were awarded to Higher Secondary and Undergraduate level students.
Undergraduate students are awarded Tk 24,000 per year for four years and Higher secondary students are awarded Tk 10,000 per year for two years.
As of now, 19,082 students have benefited under this scheme, and an amount of Tk 449,900,000 (44.99 crore) has been utilised for this purpose.