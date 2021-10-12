17 IU teachers among world’s best researchers

Seventeen teachers from different faculties of Islamic University (IU) have been ranked among the world's best researchers in the Alper-Doger (AD) Scientific Index, reports UNB.



They are Atiqur Rahman, SM Mostafa Kamal, M Mizanur Rahman, Ashok Kumar Chakraborty, Md Abuhena Mostafa Jamal, GM Arifuzzaman Khan, Md Rezwanul Islam, Jalal Uddin, Minhaj-ul-Haq, Deepak Kumar Pal, Md Moniruzzaman, KMA Subhan, Md Helal Uddin, Md Ibrahim Abdullah, Mohammad Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan, Ahsanul Haque and M Manjurul Haque.