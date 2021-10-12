Education

17 IU teachers among world’s best researchers

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Seventeen teachers from different faculties of Islamic University (IU) have been ranked among the world's best researchers in the Alper-Doger (AD) Scientific Index, reports UNB.

They are Atiqur Rahman, SM Mostafa Kamal, M Mizanur Rahman, Ashok Kumar Chakraborty, Md Abuhena Mostafa Jamal, GM Arifuzzaman Khan, Md Rezwanul Islam, Jalal Uddin, Minhaj-ul-Haq, Deepak Kumar Pal, Md Moniruzzaman, KMA Subhan, Md Helal Uddin, Md Ibrahim Abdullah, Mohammad Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan, Ahsanul Haque and M Manjurul Haque.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Sunday, the international organisation published the list based on the citations and other indices of more than 700,000 scientists from 13,531 universities around the world.

Advertisement
Read more from Education
Advertisement