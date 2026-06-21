Primary school music teacher crisis: How govt plans to move forward
A provision for appointing music and physical education teachers in government primary schools was introduced during the tenure of the previous interim government. However, following opposition, the government amended the rules within two months, canceling the provision and stalling the recruitment of dedicated music teachers.
The new government is now set to introduce two new subjects, ‘Culture’ and ‘Sports,’ in Class IV starting from the next academic year. Additionally, there are plans to make two more subjects—‘Learning with Happiness’ and ‘Technical and Vocational Education’ compulsory from Class VI.
In this context, the need for music teachers has once again come under discussion. The government's current plan is to utilise music teachers from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in clusters, as there is currently an insufficient number of specialised teachers in the education sector.
Simultaneously, the government is taking necessary steps regarding Qirat competitions, ethics and family values-based activities.
Responding to a question from reporters at the Secretariat last Thursday (18 June), Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister ANM. Ehsanul Hoque Milon said they are organising both Qirat and music competitions. He added that work is also ongoing regarding subjects such as ethics and family values.
Ehsanul Hoque Milon stated that there is currently a lack of specialized teachers. Consequently, in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, their music teachers will provide support at the upazila level through a cluster system. In future, the Shilpakala Academy, an institution under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, will provide further assistance. He added that culture and music departments are gradually being introduced at universities, which will eventually help produce qualified teachers in the coming years.
The minister also said reports claiming that the Cabinet had opposed the recruitment of music teachers in primary schools were incorrect. He stated that no such discussion has taken place within the Cabinet.
Currently, there are no separate textbooks of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) on music from Classes I to V.
Students are not required to sit examinations on the subject, although teachers assess them at the end of the year following specific teacher guidelines.
The guidelines state that if students can master the designated songs, it will awaken in them a sense of national history and heritage, love for their mother tongue, the spirit of the Liberation War, respect for labour, and a sense of global brotherhood. Additionally, it is expected to increase enrollment rates and reduce the number of dropouts.
A total of 13 songs have been included in the primary level syllabus. These are: ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ (National Anthem), ‘Ei Sundor Phul, Sundor Phol, Mitha Nodir Pani,’ ‘Rokto Diye Naam Likhechi Bangladesh-er Naam,’ ‘Amra Korbo Joy,’ ‘Allah Megh De Pani De,’ ‘Projapoti, Projapoti! Kothay Pele Bhai Emon Rongin Pakha,’ ‘Anondoloke Mongololoke,’ ‘Nijer Hatey Kaaj Kor,’ ‘Chol Chol Chol,’ ‘Priyo Phul Shapla Phul,’ ‘Dhono Dhanney Pushpe Bhora,’ ‘Amra Shobai Raja,’ and ‘Amar Bhai-er Rokte Rangano Ekushey February.’
Teachers currently receive training on this subject. However, experts believe that for teachers who have never previously learned music, short-term training sessions are not very effective.
In this context, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education had prepared a proposal in 2020 to appoint music and physical education teachers in government primary schools. Based on this, in 2024, the Ministry of Public Administration approved the recruitment of 5,166 teachers in these two fields. The plan was to hire 2,583 teachers for music and 2,583 for physical education.
Last year, the then-interim government took the initiative to appoint music and physical education teachers. In this context, a gazette notification for the ‘Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules, 2025’ was issued on August 28. It included provisions for hiring teachers for music and physical education alongside other subjects.
However, leaders of various religion-based political parties and organisations demanded the appointment of religion teachers instead of music teachers during meetings, seminars and protest rallies. They threatened to launch movements if the recruitment of music teachers was not canceled.
Amid the opposition, the interim government amended the Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules within two months of issuing them. The revised rules removed the provision for recruiting music and physical education teachers, triggering protests and demonstrations against the decision.
The initially issued rules had specified four categories of teachers: Headmaster, Assistant Teacher, Assistant Teacher (Music) and Assistant Teacher (Physical Education). However, the amended rules retained only the posts of Headmaster and Assistant Teacher.
According to the Directorate of Primary Education, there are currently more than 65,000 government primary schools across the country, with around 10.6 million students enrolled. The total number of teachers stands at nearly 400,000.
In Bangladesh, primary education extends up to the fifth grade. In the first and second grades, students are taught Bengali, English and Mathematics. From the third to fifth grades, six subjects are taught: Bengali, English, Mathematics, Primary Science, Bangladesh and Global Studies, and respective Religious Studies.
Traditionally, primary schools do not recruit subject-specific teachers. Instead, every teacher is expected to teach all subjects. However, for the past few years, 20 per cent of teaching posts have been filled by graduates with science backgrounds.