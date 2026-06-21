Primary school music teacher crisis: How govt plans to move forward

A provision for appointing music and physical education teachers in government primary schools was introduced during the tenure of the previous interim government. However, following opposition, the government amended the rules within two months, canceling the provision and stalling the recruitment of dedicated music teachers.

The new government is now set to introduce two new subjects, ‘Culture’ and ‘Sports,’ in Class IV starting from the next academic year. Additionally, there are plans to make two more subjects—‘Learning with Happiness’ and ‘Technical and Vocational Education’ compulsory from Class VI.

In this context, the need for music teachers has once again come under discussion. The government's current plan is to utilise music teachers from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in clusters, as there is currently an insufficient number of specialised teachers in the education sector.