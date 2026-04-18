HSC, equivalent exams begin 2 July
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for 2026 will begin on 2 July.
An official of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka confirmed this on Saturday (18 April).
Every year, around 1.2 to 1.3 million candidates in Bangladesh take part in the HSC examinations.
Earlier, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee had initially decided to start this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations from 7 June. Later, that preliminary decision was revised, and the new date of 2 July has been announced.