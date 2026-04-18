Education

HSC, equivalent exams begin 2 July

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Students taking the HSC examination at Azimpur Government Girls School and College centre in Dhaka on 26 June 2025.Prothom Alo file photo

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for 2026 will begin on 2 July.

An official of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka confirmed this on Saturday (18 April).

Every year, around 1.2 to 1.3 million candidates in Bangladesh take part in the HSC examinations.

Earlier, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee had initially decided to start this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations from 7 June. Later, that preliminary decision was revised, and the new date of 2 July has been announced.

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