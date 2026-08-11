50th BCS viva begins, PSC sticks to announced roadmap

The viva voce examinations for the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) began today, Tuesday.

This marks the final stage of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission’s (PSC) plan to complete one BCS examination cycle within a year.

In line with the PSC’s roadmap, the viva has begun on schedule following the swift publication of the preliminary and written examination results.

According to the schedule announced by the PSC, the 50th BCS circular was published on 26 November 2025.

The preliminary examination was held on 30 January 2026. Just 11 days after the examination, the commission published the preliminary results on 10 February. A total of 12,385 candidates passed the preliminary examination.