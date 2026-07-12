What my 47th BCS viva experience was like

Me: Sir, may I come in?

Chairman: Come in.

(I had barely stepped inside when the chairman greeted me first. I did not even get the chance to greet him first.)

Chairman: What's your name?

I greeted him and said, Ehsanul Haque.

The chairman called me over to his desk, extended his hand and shook hands with me. I later learned that he does this with every candidate. After checking my documents, he said, Oh, you're a doctor?

Me: Yes, sir.

Chairman: What's your first cadre choice?

Me: Sir, Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Police.

Chairman: Why Police? Why do you want to leave medicine and join the Police?