Disbursement of stipend for secondary, higher secondary female students begins

Prothom Alo English Desk
The stipend for secondary and higher secondary female students is being provided by the ‘Integrated Stipends Programme’ under the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance TrustFile Photo

The distribution of stipend money among the girls enrolled at secondary and higher secondary educational institutions across the country began on Thursday. Education minister Dipu Moni inaugurated the distribution at her ministry.

The stipend will be sent using mobile financial services. No charges will be imposed for cashing out the stipend money, reports news agency UNB.

The financial assistance is being provided by the ‘Integrated Stipends Programme’ under the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust.

Deputy minister for education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Nowfel and senior secretary to Technical and Madrasha division Md Kamal Hossain, among others, were present there.

Secondary and Higher Secondary division secretary Solaiman Khan chaired the programme where the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust managing director (additional secretary) Abdun Nur Muhammad Al Firoz delivered the welcome speech.

