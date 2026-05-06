HSC students to receive Tk 6,000 as admission assistance, application ends Thursday

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust said that the application deadline has been extended to 7 May from the earlier date of 30 April.

Students admitted to Class XI and Alim first year under all government and private educational institutions across the country—under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Directorate of Technical Education, and Directorate of Madrasa Education—can apply online through the designated website.

According to the Trust’s website, admission assistance is currently provided at the following rates: Tk 4,000 at the secondary level, Tk 6,000 at the higher secondary level, and Tk 8,000 at the undergraduate and equivalent level.