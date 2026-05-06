HSC students to receive Tk 6,000 as admission assistance, application ends Thursday
Online applications are ongoing for admission assistance for meritorious students from financially disadvantaged families who have been admitted to Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent levels (Class XI and Alim 1st year) for the 2025–26 academic session.
According to the revised schedule, students can apply until 11:59 pm on 7 May.
A press release from the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust said that the application deadline has been extended to 7 May from the earlier date of 30 April.
Students admitted to Class XI and Alim first year under all government and private educational institutions across the country—under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Directorate of Technical Education, and Directorate of Madrasa Education—can apply online through the designated website.
According to the Trust’s website, admission assistance is currently provided at the following rates: Tk 4,000 at the secondary level, Tk 6,000 at the higher secondary level, and Tk 8,000 at the undergraduate and equivalent level.
Conditions
To be considered meritorious, students must upload proof of at least 60 per cent marks in the previous class, or a GPA of at least 3.50 (for GPA-5 scale);
Orphan students, students with disabilities or whose parents are disabled, students or guardians suffering from chronic diseases, children of financially insolvent freedom fighters, extremely poor students (children of low-income labourers), and children of government employees in Grade 20 under the National Pay Scale 2015 must upload supporting documents;
Annual income of the father/mother/guardian must be Tk 300,000 or less;
A certificate issued by the union parishad chairman/municipality or city corporation ward councillor confirming that the student is from a poor family must be uploaded.
Required documents
Certification from the head of the educational institution in the prescribed form of the Trust;
Copy of the student’s birth registration certificate;
Copies of father’s and mother’s NID cards;
One photograph of the student and a clear copy of online bank account details of the student or parent.
In addition, the same documents—certificate from the institution head, birth registration, parents’ national ID cards, student’s photo, and online bank account details—must be submitted as per the Trust’s prescribed format.
As the process is fully online, there is no need to send any hard copy to the Trust.
Helpline for admission assistance: 02-55000428, 01778958356, 01778964156 (available during office hours from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm).