Four new subjects to be introduced in primary and secondary levels next year
The government is set to introduce four new compulsory subjects at the primary and secondary levels from the 2027 academic year, with a plan to implement a completely new education curriculum from 2028.
Of these, two mandatory subjects will be added in the fourth grade and two more starting from the sixth grade.
The announcement was made on Monday during a press conference at the Secretariat. Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon and Mahdi Amin, the Education Advisor to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, outlined the initiatives as part of the government’s 180-day program.
Four new subjects to be added
Following the 2024 student-people's uprising, the then-interim government moved away from the active curriculum and began revising books based on the 2012 curriculum. At the same time, poems, essays and prose pieces on the July mass uprising were added to the Bangla and English textbooks for grades five to nine-ten in 2025. Later, content on the July mass uprising was included as a part of history in the Bangladesh and Global Studies textbooks for grades six, seven, eight and nine-ten this year. Material on the 1990 mass uprising was also included.
The government is now planning further changes to history and skills-based subjects in textbooks for the 2027 academic year. Alongside the addition of new topics in the Bangladesh and Global Studies and the History of Bangladesh and World Civilization books at the secondary level, extensive revisions are being made to several other books.
Textbooks at both primary and secondary levels have already been revised for various grades. However, those changes apply only to next year's books.
Mahdi Amin said the government would introduce necessary changes to the education system as quickly as possible. He said revisions, additions and omissions would be made within the existing curriculum framework, while several new subjects would also be introduced.
Under the plan, Sports and Culture will be added as subjects from Grade 4.
The adviser also said that two subjects will be introduced from Grade 6—Technical and Vocational Education and Learning with Happiness. Both will be compulsory.
He said Learning with Happiness would not only be taught as a subject but would also promote values aimed at developing students into responsible citizens. The course will additionally include components related to teacher training and instruction.
Mahdi Amin also said there are plans to incorporate a major section within the existing curriculum framework to help students learn a third language. He added that, under the prime minister’s direct instructions, efforts are underway to comprehensively reform both the curriculum and the broader education system.
New curriculum planned for 2028
Responding to a question about when the four new subjects would be introduced, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon said a curriculum overhaul cannot be completed within three months.
He said the curriculum is being revised properly and made practical for implementation from 2027. Work has also begun on the broader curriculum reform, which will be visible from 2028.
The minister added that the new curriculum would place greater emphasis on learning outcomes.
The government’s plan is to start implementing a new curriculum from 2028. The work on preparing the framework for this curriculum will begin soon. However, it has not yet been decided whether the new curriculum will be implemented across all classes at once or in phases.
A senior official of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board had earlier told Prothom Alo that textbooks are revised to varying degrees every year. This time, the revision work is being carried out considering the commitments made in the election manifesto of the new government.
At the press conference, Education Minister A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon announced that the results of the 2026 SSC and equivalent examinations will be published on 20 July. He said the relevant authorities have been given necessary instructions in this regard.
The SSC and equivalent examinations for this year began on 21 April, while the written tests ended on 20 May. Practical examinations are currently underway and will continue until 14 June. A total of more than 1.85 million candidates appeared in the SSC, Dakhil under the Madrasa Education Board and SSC and Dakhil examinations under the Technical Education Board and nine general education boards.
It has already been announced that the 2027 SSC and equivalent examinations will begin on 7 January and end on 6 February 2027. The 2027 HSC and equivalent examinations will start on 6 June and continue until 13 July.
Responding to a question in this regard, the Education Minister said that discussions with stakeholders suggested completing the SSC examinations before the start of Ramadan next year. Accordingly, it has been proposed to begin the exams on 7 January. He added that reactions are being monitored but for now the schedule has been announced and is expected to remain unchanged.
At the press conference, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj, Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division Abdul Khaleq, Secretary of the Technical and Madrasa Education Division Md. Daud Mia, Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Khan Moinuddin Al Mahmood Sohail, Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Shahina Ferdousi, and Vice-Chancellor of National University Professor ASM Amanullah also spoke, presenting details of various initiatives including national startup programmes, science projects and innovation idea showcasing events, primary school gold cup football tournament and other activities of the ministries and National University.