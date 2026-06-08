Four new subjects to be introduced in primary and secondary levels next year

Responding to a question about when the four new subjects would be introduced, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon said a curriculum overhaul cannot be completed within three months.

He said the curriculum is being revised properly and made practical for implementation from 2027. Work has also begun on the broader curriculum reform, which will be visible from 2028.

The minister added that the new curriculum would place greater emphasis on learning outcomes.

The government’s plan is to start implementing a new curriculum from 2028. The work on preparing the framework for this curriculum will begin soon. However, it has not yet been decided whether the new curriculum will be implemented across all classes at once or in phases.

A senior official of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board had earlier told Prothom Alo that textbooks are revised to varying degrees every year. This time, the revision work is being carried out considering the commitments made in the election manifesto of the new government.

At the press conference, Education Minister A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon announced that the results of the 2026 SSC and equivalent examinations will be published on 20 July. He said the relevant authorities have been given necessary instructions in this regard.

The SSC and equivalent examinations for this year began on 21 April, while the written tests ended on 20 May. Practical examinations are currently underway and will continue until 14 June. A total of more than 1.85 million candidates appeared in the SSC, Dakhil under the Madrasa Education Board and SSC and Dakhil examinations under the Technical Education Board and nine general education boards.