Process begins to fill 36,000-plus vacant primary head teacher posts: Minister

The verdict was delivered on Thursday by the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury. As a result, the government will now be able to appoint head teachers.

Speaking at the press conference, the education minister noted that there are also large numbers of vacant teaching posts in secondary schools and colleges.

He said that immediately after the attorney general informed him of the court's verdict by phone, he contacted the PSC chairman, who asked the ministry to send the requisition without delay.

The requisition would be sent to the PSC by Thursday afternoon so that the commission could expedite the recruitment process, added the minister.

A ministry official said the post of head teacher in government primary schools falls under the 10th pay grade. As such, promotion proposals for the post must be sent to the PSC.