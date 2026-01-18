SSC starts 1 April, instructions for calculator use

This information was disclosed in a notification issued by the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Sunday, 18 January 2026.

The instructions, specifying the approved calculator models, have been sent to centre secretaries and other concerned officials.

The approved models are FX-82MS, FX-100MS, FX-570MS, FX-991MS, FX-991EX, FX-991ES, FX-991ES Plus and FX-991CW. These models will be allowed in the SSC examinations.