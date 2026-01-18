SSC starts 1 April, instructions for calculator use
The 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will begin on 21 April 2026.
The Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published the schedule in a notification on Thursday, 15 January 2026.
The examinations will end on 20 May. Exams will start at 10:00 am each day. Practical examinations will be held from 7 to 14 June.
Guidelines for calculator use
Candidates will be allowed to use eight specified models of scientific non-programmable calculators in the examinations. Ordinary calculators will also be permitted.
This information was disclosed in a notification issued by the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Sunday, 18 January 2026.
The instructions, specifying the approved calculator models, have been sent to centre secretaries and other concerned officials.
The approved models are FX-82MS, FX-100MS, FX-570MS, FX-991MS, FX-991EX, FX-991ES, FX-991ES Plus and FX-991CW. These models will be allowed in the SSC examinations.
Meanwhile, form fill-up for the extended SSC examination schedule is underway.
The form fill-up will end on 24 January. Fees can be paid through Sonali Seba until 25 January. All concerned educational institutions must complete the form fill-up process for their students within this period.