Primary School teacher recruitment: Verification report expected in July
Five months have passed since the publication of the final results, yet the wait continues for the 14,384 candidates selected for appointment as teachers in government primary schools.
A prolonged administrative verification process has halted their recruitment. As the candidates endure months of unemployment and uncertainty, a measure of hope has finally emerged.
Rajib Kumar Sarkar, deputy secretary at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, has said that the ongoing intelligence verification is now nearing completion.
According to him, the verification report is expected to be submitted to the ministry within this month of July. Once the report is received, the subsequent stages of the recruitment process will proceed in accordance with the rules.
Although the ministry's statement indicates some progress in the recruitment process, the successful candidates are not yet viewing it as a significant relief. They say the immense psychological and financial hardship caused by spending five months in limbo can only come to an end once appointment letters are issued without further delay.
A prolonged wait of successful candidates
The final results of the recruitment examination for assistant teachers in government primary schools were published on 8 February. Thereafter, the medical examination, dope test and police verification were completed promptly. However, the inclusion of a special security verification at the final stage brought the entire recruitment process to a standstill.
Having secured final selection, many candidates resigned from their previous jobs or abandoned other sources of income in anticipation of joining government service. Consequently, five months without earnings have left many struggling to support their families. They also find themselves repeatedly having to answer questions from relatives and members of their communities about the unexplained delay.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one successful candidate said, “Despite passing every stage of the recruitment process, we have had to wait for months because of a single verification report. We are now being told that the report will be submitted within this month. We hope there will be no further delay and that arrangements will be made for us to join our respective schools as soon as possible.”
Acute teacher shortage at the grassroots
Meanwhile, government primary schools across the country are experiencing a severe shortage of teachers. New appointments are urgently required to ensure the smooth functioning of the country’s 65,620 government primary schools.
Following a court order, as many as 36,235 assistant teachers are set to be promoted to the post of head teacher. Once they assume their new positions, a substantial number of assistant teacher posts will become vacant.
Overall, promotions and normal retirements are expected to create approximately 38,433 vacancies for assistant teachers nationwide. In such circumstances, the immediate appointment of the 14,384 candidates whose recruitment remains pending would help alleviate the acute shortage of teaching staff at the grassroots level.
The successful candidates acknowledge that security verification is essential in the interest of national security. However, they argue that the slow pace of the administrative process has not only placed the lives of thousands of young people on hold but has also disrupted teaching and learning in more than 65,000 government primary schools.
They have therefore urged the authorities to complete the recruitment process and ensure their appointments without further delay.