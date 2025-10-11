CUET becomes world champions in NASA Global Space Challenge

A team of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Students has been crowned the world champion in the ‘Global Space Challenge 2025,’ organised under the patronage of the US space agency NASA.

Competing in the senior category (high school and equivalent), the team scored an impressive 499.8 out of 500. They also won in the ‘best team video’ category.

The competition began online on 4 October and ran for seven days, concluding on Friday with the announcement of the results. Organised by the US-based Space Teams Academy, the contest featured three divisions: Elementary, Middle School, and Senior High School. Over 40 teams from more than 15 countries participated.