CUET becomes world champions in NASA Global Space Challenge
A team of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Students has been crowned the world champion in the ‘Global Space Challenge 2025,’ organised under the patronage of the US space agency NASA.
Competing in the senior category (high school and equivalent), the team scored an impressive 499.8 out of 500. They also won in the ‘best team video’ category.
The competition began online on 4 October and ran for seven days, concluding on Friday with the announcement of the results. Organised by the US-based Space Teams Academy, the contest featured three divisions: Elementary, Middle School, and Senior High School. Over 40 teams from more than 15 countries participated.
The team from CUET is named Team ASRO. It represents CUET’s club Andromida Space and Robotics Research Organisation. The team members are: Sajib Kumar Kar and Shuvo Ahmed from the fourth year of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Adil Mubashar from the third year of the Department of Computer Engineering, and Sudipto Bonik from the first year of the Department of Electrical Engineering.
The participating students showcased their skills and knowledge in various fields, including planetary science, spacecraft design, orbital mechanics, remote sensing, entry-descent-landing, extra-terrestrial habitats, and human-robotic exploration.
When asked, champion team member and president of the Andromeda Space and Robotics Research Organisation, Sajib Kumar Kar, said, “We faced a major obstacle in participating in this competition because the registration fee was nearly USD 1,100. With the support of our teachers, professor Sajal Chandra Bonik and professor Jahangir Alam, Mizanur Chowdhury from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and his organisation STEMX 365 covered the entire registration fee for us.”
Sajib Kumar Kar said, “The competition period was challenging as it coincided with the Puja holidays and exams. However, through our team’s efforts, we were able to achieve this. We also have the desire to represent the country in the future.”
When asked, the organisation’s adviser, professor Sajal Chandra Banik of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, told Prothom Alo, “This is undoubtedly a significant achievement for CUET. The students worked tirelessly, often staying up late. This achievement fills us with great pride.”