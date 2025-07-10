BPSC clarification
48th BCS: Circular of halting exam baseless
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has dismissed as false and fabricated a notice circulating on social media that claims the 48th special BCS examination has been postponed
In a press release issued on Thursday, the BPSC clarified that the circulating notice is completely baseless and fake. It advised candidates to remain cautious and not be misled by such misinformation.
To get authentic information, the commission urged all to rely solely on official updates posted on its official website.
According to the press release, a baseless press release bearing the name and signature of the BPSC controller of examinations was recently shared on social media. The commission noted that it did not issue any such notice and warned that legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading false information.
The written exam (MCQ) of the 48th special BCS is scheduled to be held on 18 July, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
A total of 3,000 physicians, including 2,700 assistant surgeons and 300 assistant dental surgeons, will be recruited through the BCS. .
The exam will carry a total of 300 marks – 200 marks for the written test (MCQ) and 100 marks for the viva voce.