Admission of Palestinian students at AUW: Chief adviser’s press wing issues statement

“We further note that the Palestinian ambassador has already taken the unusual step of holding a press conference to clarify that his comments were misquoted and misrepresented in your article. This unfortunate situation has caused embarrassment and confusion,” the press wing noted further.

The press wing stated, “Given Prothom Alo’s reputation, we respectfully urge you to:

1. Correct the reporting as it pertains to the interim government.

2. Uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity by clarifying the record and ensuring future reports are more rigorously fact-checked.

Bangladesh expects and welcomes fair, accurate, and responsible reporting. Your readers deserve no less.”