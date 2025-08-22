Admission of Palestinian students at AUW: Chief adviser’s press wing issues statement
In response to the report titled ‘Study of 130 Palestinian students in Bangladesh uncertain as visa approval suddenly revoked’ published in Prothom Alo on 13 August, the chief adviser’s press wing issued a statement saying that the report “has created misunderstanding, which could have been avoided with greater care.”
The statement sent on Wednesday stated, “We note with concern the 13 August 2025 article titled, ‘Study of 130 Palestinian students in Bangladesh uncertain as visa approval suddenly revoked’, authored by your Prothom Alo diplomatic correspondent.”
It further said, “While we value the role of a free press, this article contains a number of inaccuracies and troubling implications. Most importantly it suggests, incorrectly, that had the students been at the Asian University for Women (AUW), their lives might have been spared. This is a serious insinuation.”
The press wing also stated, “The Palestinian ambassador to Bangladesh has since clarified directly to the chief adviser that none of these women have died. Unfortunately, the reporting has given rise to misunderstandings that could have been avoided with greater care.”
“We further note that the Palestinian ambassador has already taken the unusual step of holding a press conference to clarify that his comments were misquoted and misrepresented in your article. This unfortunate situation has caused embarrassment and confusion,” the press wing noted further.
The press wing stated, “Given Prothom Alo’s reputation, we respectfully urge you to:
1. Correct the reporting as it pertains to the interim government.
2. Uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity by clarifying the record and ensuring future reports are more rigorously fact-checked.
Bangladesh expects and welcomes fair, accurate, and responsible reporting. Your readers deserve no less.”
Correspondent’s statement
The Prothom Alo report, citing diplomatic sources, mentioned that after delays in Palestinian students reaching Bangladesh, at least 30 scholarship recipients could no longer be traced. The report noted, based on sources, that there were assumptions that they might have been killed or relocated elsewhere.
In the English version of the published report, the Palestinian Ambassador’s statement mistakenly referred to “more than two dozen” scholarships instead of “more than 200”. This was corrected on the same day (13 August) once it was brought to attention. The Bangla version, however, had carried the information accurately.