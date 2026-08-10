SSC results: 669 educational institutions record 100pc pass rate
Every candidate passed from 669 educational institutions, securing a 100 per cent pass rate across these schools.
On the other hand, no candidate from 312 educational institutions across the country passed. All the candidates who appeared for the examinations from these institutions failed.
A total of 30,402 educational institutions fielded candidates in the 2026 SSC and equivalent examinations. Of these, 669 achieved a 100 percent pass rate, while 312 recorded zero passes.
In 2025, a total of 984 institutions achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, while 134 institutions recorded zero passes.
Compared with last year, the number of institutions achieving a 100 per cent pass rate declined, while the number recording zero passes increased.