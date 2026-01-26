North South University secures multi-million research funding

It would be incorrect to say that research activity in Bangladesh is low compared with other countries. However, in my view, our research is failing to have sufficient impact. When we say that countries like China or the United States are producing strong research in engineering, what does that really mean?

It means that the practical application of their research is clearly visible. They are not conducting research only on paper. By applying that research, they are developing AI tools, building robots, even sending people into space. They have an environment—or an “ecosystem”—that supports this.

So the question is- where is the gap in Bangladesh? Why is the application of our research not very visible? Yes, research is being conducted in our country. But in most cases, our interest is limited to publication.