Class-XI admissions to begin 2 Sept, classes 23 Sept; find out all the details

The schedule for Class-XI admissions and the commencement of classes for the upcoming academic year is being brought forward.

According to a new proposal by the education boards, online applications for Class-XI admissions will begin on 2 September and continue until 10 September. It has been proposed that classes will commence on 23 September following the completion of the admission process.

A senior official from the Dhaka Education Board told Prothom Alo that they have submitted a proposal outlining this schedule to the Ministry of Education. They expect to receive approval from the ministry by Thursday.

Previously, the plan was to accept applications for Class-XI admissions from 15 September and begin classes on 12 November after concluding the admission procedures.