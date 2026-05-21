Chittagong University: Housing crisis persists, dissatisfaction over food remains

Passing through a narrow alley and entering inside, one sees rows of tiny rooms. Garbage and waste are scattered in front. Some walls are damp, while dirty water has accumulated elsewhere. Two students are crammed into each room. Once a bed and a study table are placed inside, there is hardly any space left. There is only one toilet for use by 50 students. Bathing must be done in an open area.

This scene was observed at a privately owned cottage adjacent to Chittagong University. Just inside the university’s main gate on the right stands the male residential Shahjalal Hall. Directly opposite it is this cottage. Students who fail to secure accommodation in the halls are forced to rent such cottages.

One such student is Mamun Islam, a fourth-year student in the Economics Department. His father is a farmer. He is the youngest member of a five-person family. There is no opportunity for him to receive money from home to support his studies. He earns Tk 4,000 a month through private tutoring. From that amount, he has to cover transportation, food, and housing expenses.

Mamun Islam told Prothom Alo, “I live in a tiny room in a damp cottage near the campus. The rent is Tk 1,500. I somehow have to survive the whole month with the remaining money. If I had the chance to stay in a university hall, life would not be this difficult.”

Thousands of students at the university are facing the same situation. Due to the housing crisis, they could not secure seats in the halls. As a result, they are forced to stay outside campus in messes, apartments, or cottages at additional expense. The difference between a cottage and a mess or apartment is that cottages have no cooking facilities.

Toilets are also located outside. Students living in houses around campus have at times become involved in conflicts with local residents. Most recently, in August last year, clashes between students and locals left nearly 200 students injured. The violence erupted after a student was beaten by a guard over entering a house at night.

Chittagong University began its journey on 18 November, 1966, with only four departments and 200 students. At the time, there were just seven teachers. Currently, the university has 48 departments and six institutes. The number of students is 26,678, while there are 1,010 teachers. However, there are only 14 halls for students, with a total of 6,369 seats. Because two to three students crowd into each seat, around 9,000 students currently stay in the halls. The rest must live outside campus.