32 public universities to take admission test under cluster system

The decision was taken on Thursday at a meeting with the universities’ vice chancellors at University Grants Commission (UGC). The schedule of the entrance test will be fixed on Friday in a meeting of university parishad.
The meeting on Thursday discussed the problems of the cluster system of admission test faced last year.
The UGC asked the universities concerned to resolve the hassles by helping students in selecting their desired university centrally, completing the migration process by stipulated schedule and fixing the reasonable admission fee.
It was decided in the meeting that this year the cluster admission test will be taken at different colleges alongside the universities campuses concerned.
The UGC recommended the eight other universities beyond the cluster system taking entrance tests, publishing results, and announcing the admission dates quickly. The commission also advised the public universities to reduce the entry test fee and the seats of some departments.
UGC acting chairman Afroza Begum presided over the meeting where the vice chancellors and their representatives from 36 universities were present.