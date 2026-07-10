Primary scholarship exam: Official suspended after early publication of results for 9 districts
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has temporarily suspended an official following the premature publication of the Primary Scholarship Examination results for nine districts before their official release.
The suspended official is Md Mehtab Kayes, Assistant Maintenance Officer at the Directorate of Primary Education.
In accordance with the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, the Ministry today, Friday, issued a notification placing Md Mehtab Kayes under temporary suspension on charges of misconduct.
Although the Primary Scholarship Examination results were scheduled to be officially published yesterday, Thursday, the announcement did not take place.
However, on the same day, the results for the nine districts of the Dhaka Division were uploaded to the designated web links. People subsequently accessed and downloaded the results from those links, after which they were widely circulated across social media platforms.
Following the incident, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education was requested to take disciplinary action against the official concerned at the Directorate of Primary Education.
In addition, a committee has been formed to investigate the matter. These developments were confirmed through two separate orders issued yesterday by the Directorate of Primary Education.
According to one of the Directorate's orders, the results of the 2025 Primary Scholarship Examination were finalised on 8 July. Md Mehtab Kayes, Assistant Maintenance Officer at the Directorate, was assigned responsibility for generating the necessary web links to facilitate the uploading of the results to the online portal. He was expressly instructed not to upload the results to the web portal before their formal publication by the competent authority. Nevertheless, at 10:00 am on Thursday (9 July), the results for the nine districts of the Dhaka Division were uploaded to those links. People subsequently downloaded the results from the links and shared them across social media.
A total of 82,500 students will receive scholarships this year. Of them, 80 per cent are students from government primary schools, while the remaining 20 per cent are candidates from non-government primary schools or kindergartens.
Scholarship recipients receive financial assistance under two categories: the Talentpool scholarship and the General Grade scholarship.
The examination was held from 15 to 18 April 2026 in all districts across the country, except the three hill districts. In the three hill districts—Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban—the examinations were conducted under a special timetable from 17 to 20 April.
This year, just over 640,000 students sat for the examination. Of them, approximately 550,000 were from government primary schools, while around 90,000 were students of non-government primary schools (kindergartens).