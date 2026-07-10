Primary scholarship exam: Official suspended after early publication of results for 9 districts

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has temporarily suspended an official following the premature publication of the Primary Scholarship Examination results for nine districts before their official release.

The suspended official is Md Mehtab Kayes, Assistant Maintenance Officer at the Directorate of Primary Education.

In accordance with the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, the Ministry today, Friday, issued a notification placing Md Mehtab Kayes under temporary suspension on charges of misconduct.