PM's advisor Mahdi Amin outlines 5 govt initiatives over HSC exams
Students who missed ongoing HSC and equivalent examinations due to adverse weather or other unavoidable circumstances will be allowed to sit for the missed subjects later, said Mahdi Amin, Education and Primary Education Adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
The announcement comes amid widespread protests and road blockades by students in Dhaka and other districts over the past two days, demanding retakes and expressing frustration over the conduct of the exams during heavy rains.
In a Facebook post titled "5 Student-Friendly Initiatives for the Smooth Conduct of HSC and Equivalent Exams," Mahdi Amin, who also serves as a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, noted that exams were held peacefully on Wednesday at 2,583 centres nationwide, excluding the Chattogram Board.
He added that students participated with enthusiasm as weather conditions improved significantly.
He noted that the government had adopted five measures to address problems caused by adverse weather:
HSC and equivalent examinations have continued nationwide, except under the Chattogram Education Board as scheduled, following consultations with divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, police superintendents, education board chairpersons, Bangladesh Meteorological Department officials and other stakeholders, while prioritising the interests of the majority of candidates.
Local administrations have been instructed to take necessary measures where travel disruption or waterlogging creates difficulties, including changing examination centres, postponing examinations or extending examination time.
Students who missed any ongoing HSC or equivalent examination due to adverse weather or other unavoidable reasons will be allowed to sit for the corresponding postponed examination under the Chattogram Education Board using the same question paper on the date and time set by the Ministry of Education.
All candidates will receive full marks for the two erroneous questions in the Physics First Paper examination.
The individuals responsible for the errors in the Physics First Paper have been temporarily suspended.
In his post, Mahdi Amin said, for the Prime Minister the HSC examination is more than just a public examination, describing it as a crucial milestone in shaping the country's future workforce.
He added that the government remained committed to conducting the examinations responsibly while ensuring students' welfare and the continuity of their education.