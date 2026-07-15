PM's advisor Mahdi Amin outlines 5 govt initiatives over HSC exams

Students who missed ongoing HSC and equivalent examinations due to adverse weather or other unavoidable circumstances will be allowed to sit for the missed subjects later, said Mahdi Amin, Education and Primary Education Adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The announcement comes amid widespread protests and road blockades by students in Dhaka and other districts over the past two days, demanding retakes and expressing frustration over the conduct of the exams during heavy rains.

In a Facebook post titled "5 Student-Friendly Initiatives for the Smooth Conduct of HSC and Equivalent Exams," Mahdi Amin, who also serves as a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, noted that exams were held peacefully on Wednesday at 2,583 centres nationwide, excluding the Chattogram Board.