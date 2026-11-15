ICBC 2026 to bring global scholars together to bridge cultures and disciplines

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2024, the Multidisciplinary Biennial International Conference on Bridging Cultures: Advanced Discourses (ICBC 2026), Chapter II, will bring together an international community of scholars, researchers, academics and students from 20 to 26 November 2026.

Organised in a hybrid format, the conference will feature academic sessions hosted by City University on 20, 22 and 23 November, followed by a full-day, in-person programme at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) in Dhaka on 26 November.

The four-day academic programme is expected to feature eight keynote speakers, 15 individual plenary speakers from Bangladesh and abroad, around 100 research paper presenters and approximately 300 participants.