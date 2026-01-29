Notification issued on teachers’ additional salary benefits
A new notification has been issued regarding the inclusion of assistant teachers’ designations and their advance incremented salary benefits.
Assistant teachers with a second-class MEd or master’s degree will be entitled to one advance increment, while those with a first-class MEd or master’s degree will receive two advance increments.
The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education issued the notification on Wednesday.
The notification states that the order will be effective from 1 July 2015.
According to the notification, following the finance ministry’s approval on 30 October 2024 under the (Service Rules on Pay and Allowances) Order, the designation ‘assistant teacher’ and advance incremented salary benefits have been explicitly added to memorandum number 832, 12(2) of the Education Department, 2015.
Assistant teachers with a second-class MEd or master’s degree will receive one advance increment, and those with a first-class MEd or master’s degree will receive two. The order will take effect from 1 July 2015.