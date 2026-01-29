Notification issued on teachers’ additional salary benefits

A new notification has been issued regarding the inclusion of assistant teachers’ designations and their advance incremented salary benefits.

Assistant teachers with a second-class MEd or master’s degree will be entitled to one advance increment, while those with a first-class MEd or master’s degree will receive two advance increments.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education issued the notification on Wednesday.

The notification states that the order will be effective from 1 July 2015.