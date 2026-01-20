Visa bond not needed for Bangladeshi students studying in US: US Embassy

Bangladeshi nationals who are approved for US B1/B2 visas for business or tourism from tomorrow, Wednesday (21 January 2026), will be required to submit a visa bond of up to 15,000 US dollars.

However, the visa bond requirement will not apply to students studying in the United States on F or M visas. The US Embassy in Dhaka provided this information in a message on Tuesday (20 January).

The message said that the visa bond requirement does not apply to students studying in the United States on F or M visas. Only business or tourism (B1/B2) visa applicants will be required to pay the bond where applicable.

The embassy requested applicants to visit its website for accurate and updated information related to US visas.