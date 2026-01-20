Visa bond not needed for Bangladeshi students studying in US: US Embassy
Bangladeshi nationals who are approved for US B1/B2 visas for business or tourism from tomorrow, Wednesday (21 January 2026), will be required to submit a visa bond of up to 15,000 US dollars.
However, the visa bond requirement will not apply to students studying in the United States on F or M visas. The US Embassy in Dhaka provided this information in a message on Tuesday (20 January).
The message said that the visa bond requirement does not apply to students studying in the United States on F or M visas. Only business or tourism (B1/B2) visa applicants will be required to pay the bond where applicable.
The embassy requested applicants to visit its website for accurate and updated information related to US visas.
Earlier, in another message on Monday (19 January), the US Embassy in Dhaka said that from 21 January 2026, Bangladeshi nationals approved for US B1/B2 visas for business or tourism will be required to submit a visa bond of up to 15,000 US dollars.
However, this condition will not apply to holders of valid B1/B2 visas issued before 21 January 2026. Applicants have been advised not to pay any bond before their interview.
Advance payment of a bond does not guarantee a visa, and third-party websites may be fraudulent. Any amount paid before the interview is non-refundable. The bond amount will be refunded if visa conditions are properly followed.