Govt, private school admissions in 2027: Guidelines you need to know

Students will be admitted to Class I at government and private secondary schools for the 2027 academic year through a lottery. For Classes II to IX, students will be admitted against vacant seats based on merit rankings in written examinations. To be eligible for admission to Class I, a student must be at least six years old but younger than seven. Students with special needs may receive an age relaxation of up to five years.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education issued separate admission policies on Wednesday (11 November) and Thursday (12 November) for government and private secondary schools for the 2027 academic year. Both policies stipulate admission to Class I through a lottery and admission to subsequent classes through written examinations. They also outline the application process, distribution of marks in admission tests, fees and admission procedures.

For admission to Class I in the 2027 academic year, a student's date of birth must fall between 1 January and 31 December 2020. This means the student must have completed six years of age by 1 January 2027 but must not have turned seven. A certified copy of the online birth registration certificate must be submitted with the application as proof of age. Students with special needs may receive an additional age concession of up to five years.

The academic year at both types of schools will run from 1 January to 31 December. Each section of every class will have 55 students. Students may be admitted to the entry class of the respective school and up to Class IX, subject to seat availability.