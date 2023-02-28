No mistakes, books withdrawn to avoid controversy: NCTB

On 10 February, the history and social science books titled Onushondhani Paat were withdrawn abruptly from sixth and seventh grades in the 2023 academic session amid the controversy.
But at that time the NCTB didn’t explain the reason behind the withdrawal though several quarters believed it was a politically motivated move.
Md Moshiuzzaman said they don’t think there were mistakes in the books. However, there might be some spelling mistakes. They withdrew the books to avoid controversy as a government institution.
Terming the criticism propaganda, he said misinformation is being spread excessively this year, a year before the national elections. This kind of misinformation was disseminated in 2017 too [a year before the 2018 parliamentary elections].