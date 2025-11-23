Students facing session jams even before university begins

However, while students of these seven colleges are still completing admission formalities, students of the University of Dhaka have already completed nearly five months of classes in the current academic year. Even applications for admission to the first-year undergraduate programme for the upcoming 2025–26 academic year were closed on 16 November.

The admission test for the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) will begin on 28 November and admission tests for all other units of the university will be completed by 20 December. The situation is almost the same in other universities.

In contrast, although the admission process for the seven government colleges in Dhaka is nearing completion, classes have not yet begun. Today, Sunday, had earlier been a tentative date for classes to start.

However, the deadline for admission-related formalities has now been extended to 25 November. The new tentative date for classes to start is 30 November.

A teacher at Dhaka College, requesting anonymity, told Prothom Alo that admitting students and providing academic instruction under a proposed university is not legally permissible. “The structure is unclear and we do not yet know our position within it. Until these matters are finalised, we are not in favour of starting first-year classes,” he said.