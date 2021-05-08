40 students per seat in CU admission test

A record number of students have applied for admission into undergraduate level of Chittagong University this year. For the first time, a total of 195,792 applications have been submitted against only 4,926 seats.

As a result, 40 students will have to vie for each seat.

The application process was started from 12 April this year and ended on last night at 11:59 pm.

According to the university’s IT cell, 70,208 students have applied in 'A' unit, 45,792 in 'B' unit, 3,415 in 'B-1' sub-unit, 14,271 in 'C' unit, 57,089 in 'D' unit, 5018 in ‘D-1’ sub unit.

Admission seekers can amend their applications up to 18 May. Apart from this, admit cards can be collected from 7 June to one hour before the start of the admission test.