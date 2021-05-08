40 students per seat in CU admission test

A record number of students have applied for admission into undergraduate level of Chittagong University this year. For the first time, a total of 195,792 applications have been submitted against only 4,926 seats.
As a result, 40 students will have to vie for each seat.
The application process was started from 12 April this year and ended on last night at 11:59 pm.
According to the university’s IT cell, 70,208 students have applied in 'A' unit, 45,792 in 'B' unit, 3,415 in 'B-1' sub-unit, 14,271 in 'C' unit, 57,089 in 'D' unit, 5018 in ‘D-1’ sub unit.
Admission seekers can amend their applications up to 18 May. Apart from this, admit cards can be collected from 7 June to one hour before the start of the admission test.
Unit-wise competition
Chittagong University will hold the entrance test under four units and two sub-units. Of them, ‘A’ unit has 1,212 seats. So, 56 students will vie for each seat in this unit while 37 in 'B' unit which has 1,221 seats. ‘C’ unit has 441 seats and 32 will contest for each one.
The number of seats in the 'D' unit is 1,160 and 49 people will compete against each. Besides, 'B-1' sub-unit has 125 seats and 27 people will contest while 67 in D-1 sub-unit will vie for 30 seats.