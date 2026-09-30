Primary school
Not just Class-I, lottery admission planned up to Class-V
After Class-I, the Education Ministry is now planning to admit students through a lottery system for Class-II to Class-V at the primary level. This means that from the 2027 academic year, students from Class-I to Class-V may be admitted through a lottery without any admission test. However, the decision to introduce admission tests at the secondary level will remain in place.
Many education stakeholders had objections regarding the decision to introduce admission tests for other classes except Class-I. There were concerns that these tests would fuel the coaching business and subject children to undue pressure, among other problems. Organising new admission tests for such a large number of children could pose a major challenge for the education department as well.
In this situation, policymakers are considering continuing the existing lottery-based admission system for Class-I to Class-V at schools under the Education Ministry. Two senior officials of the education department confirmed the plan to Prothom Alo.
If the plan is implemented, there will be no admission tests for any class in primary schools in the 2027 academic year. Admissions will instead be conducted through a lottery. However, the decision to hold admission tests for other classes at the secondary level will remain unchanged.
We are reviewing the issue. A decision will be made based on the opinions of education stakeholders.
Asked about the matter, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon told Prothom Alo at the Secretariat last Monday that they are reviewing the issue. He said a decision will be made based on the opinions of education stakeholders.
At a press conference in March, the education minister had announced that admission tests would be introduced instead of the lottery system. At the time, he said, “We have withdrawn the lottery system.”
Since then, educationists and others involved in the education sector have been saying that introducing admission tests instead of lotteries will put unnecessary pressure on children, particularly at the primary level.
They also warned that dependence on coaching centres and private tutors could increase again, further widening inequality in the education system. Meanwhile, coaching centers have allegedly begun their activities in various parts of Dhaka in the name of preparing students for admission tests.
There was a time when children had to face intense competition at a very young age in the name of school admission tests. Coaching centres and private tutors were commonplace. Many families would turn to coaching centres to secure admission for their children to reputed schools.
There were also allegations of irregularities, corruption and nepotism surrounding admissions. As a result, it became difficult for many students from ordinary and low-income families to gain admission to good schools. The issue was widely discussed and criticised in the media for years.
Following the situation, the lottery system was initially introduced only for Class-I. From the 2011 academic year, government secondary schools that had Class-I were required to admit students to that class through a lottery instead of admission tests. The same system was introduced in private schools the following year. However, admission to Class-II to Class-IX continued to be based on tests.
Later, due to the coronavirus pandemic, students in all classes were admitted through lotteries in the 2021 academic year. The system continued thereafter.
Initiatives have now been taken to amend this system. On 8 August, it was announced that the decision to hold an admission test for Class-I would be withdrawn and the lottery system retained. If the new plan is implemented, students in Class-II to Class-V will also be admitted through lotteries alongside Class-I. Which means, students at the primary level will be admitted through a lottery.
Keeping the students in mind, we would call the lottery the better method for admissions. However, parents have doubts regarding the transparency of these lotteries as well. Therefore, greater transparency needs to be ensured throughout the entire process.
Education stakeholders say that since the admission season is approaching, a decision on the matter needs to be taken soon.
‘Lottery is a better method for admission’
Asked about the issue, Dhaka university Professor Tariq Monzur told Prothom Alo that parents have an unhealthy desire to enroll their children into certain schools. This is where the problem largely begins. To address it, the gap between “good” and “bad” schools must be reduced.
He said introducing admission tests at the primary level could cause children to develop a sense of inferiority at a very young age if they fail. This could create obstacles to their progress later in life.
According to him, the push for admission tests is primarily driven by coaching centres and a certain section of teachers. The business is so large that there is no shortage of people or groups to defend the tests, he said.
According to him, there have even been instances where the admission test questions for a particular class were more difficult than the standard competencies expected of students after completing the final lessons for that class.
He said, “Keeping the students in mind, we would call the lottery the better method for admissions. However, parents have doubts regarding the transparency of these lotteries as well. Therefore, greater transparency needs to be ensured throughout the entire process."