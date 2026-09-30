Not just Class-I, lottery admission planned up to Class-V

After Class-I, the Education Ministry is now planning to admit students through a lottery system for Class-II to Class-V at the primary level. This means that from the 2027 academic year, students from Class-I to Class-V may be admitted through a lottery without any admission test. However, the decision to introduce admission tests at the secondary level will remain in place.

Many education stakeholders had objections regarding the decision to introduce admission tests for other classes except Class-I. There were concerns that these tests would fuel the coaching business and subject children to undue pressure, among other problems. Organising new admission tests for such a large number of children could pose a major challenge for the education department as well.