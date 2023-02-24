DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates ‘Boichitre Bangla 1429’

The month of February or Falgun is significant for Bangladeshis people as it marks a day of great sacrifice for the love of the mother tongue, Bangla. The children of today should know the history of the people who established Bangla as our national language by sacrificing their lives. An Ekushey Art competition was arranged so that the students could immerse themselves in art to depict the 'Mother Language Day' theme beautifully.
Also, an on-stage Bangla cultural show, students' presentations in the Bangla classrooms, a delicious ‘Bangla winter pitha’ festival, and Bangla exhibitions to showcase Bangladeshi artifacts, traditional attire, jewelry and handicrafts were arranged on different floors of the school. The students played kabadi (locally also known as ha-du-du), which is our national sport. The event was exceptional in every way, as it showcased each and every aspect of our Bangla language and culture, and the parents, students, teachers, and staff all enjoyed it together.