HSC, equivalent exams suspended in all districts under Chattogram education board
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for Wednesday have been suspended across all districts under the Chattogram Education Board because of severe weather and flooding.
The decision was announced in an order signed late on Tuesday night by Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, President of the Inter-Education Boards Coordination Committee.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, separate orders had suspended Wednesday's examinations only in Chattogram, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar districts.
The latest directive extends the suspension to all districts under the Chattogram Board.
The examinations scheduled for Wednesday under all other education boards will proceed as planned. A revised schedule for the postponed examinations under the Chattogram Board will be announced later.
This year, all general education boards are conducting the HSC examinations using a common set of question papers.
Relentless torrential rain over the past two days has inundated large parts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and the Chattogram Hill Tracts.
Between 6:00 pm on Monday and 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the port city recorded 394 millimetres of rainfall—the highest single-day rainfall in July in 43 years.
Wall collapses and landslides due to the severe weather claimed six lives in Chattogram city, Rangunia Upazila, Baghaichhari in Rangamati and Cox's Bazar.
Road links between Khagrachhari and Rangamati have been severed, while numerous rural roads have been submerged.
Adverse weather also disrupted air and rail transport. Three flights were unable to land at Shah Amanat International Airport, while the Tourist Express train bound for Cox's Bazar, carrying around 1,000 passengers, became stranded in the Sholoshahar area of Chattogram after floodwater submerged sections of the railway line.
The worst damage has been reported in Cox's Bazar district. Over the past two days, 193 landslides, both major and minor, have occurred in different parts of the Rohingya refugee camps in Ukhia.
Extensive areas of Sadar Upazila, Teknaf, Ramu, Maheshkhali, Chakaria and Pekua have also been inundated, with more than 100 villages affected by floodwaters.