Education

HSC, equivalent exams suspended in all districts under Chattogram education board

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Persistent rainfall has left this section of the road submerged under knee-deep water, bringing traffic to a standstill. Students and other pedestrians wade through the floodwaters to reach their destinations. The photograph was taken in the Maischhari area along the Khagrachhari–Rangamati road on 7 July 2026Prothom Alo

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for Wednesday have been suspended across all districts under the Chattogram Education Board because of severe weather and flooding.

The decision was announced in an order signed late on Tuesday night by Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, President of the Inter-Education Boards Coordination Committee.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, separate orders had suspended Wednesday's examinations only in Chattogram, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar districts.

The latest directive extends the suspension to all districts under the Chattogram Board.

Record rainfall has left large parts of Chattogram submerged, with waterlogging affecting many of the city's main roads.
Prothom Alo

The examinations scheduled for Wednesday under all other education boards will proceed as planned. A revised schedule for the postponed examinations under the Chattogram Board will be announced later.

This year, all general education boards are conducting the HSC examinations using a common set of question papers.

Relentless torrential rain over the past two days has inundated large parts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

Between 6:00 pm on Monday and 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the port city recorded 394 millimetres of rainfall—the highest single-day rainfall in July in 43 years.

Floodwaters have submerged the railway line, leaving a Cox's Bazar-bound train carrying around 1,000 passengers stranded. The photograph was taken in the Muradpur area of Chattogram in the afternoon of 7 July 2026
Prothom Alo

Wall collapses and landslides due to the severe weather claimed six lives in Chattogram city, Rangunia Upazila, Baghaichhari in Rangamati and Cox's Bazar.

Road links between Khagrachhari and Rangamati have been severed, while numerous rural roads have been submerged.

Adverse weather also disrupted air and rail transport. Three flights were unable to land at Shah Amanat International Airport, while the Tourist Express train bound for Cox's Bazar, carrying around 1,000 passengers, became stranded in the Sholoshahar area of Chattogram after floodwater submerged sections of the railway line.

Heavy rainfall has inundated the Hajibazar area of Toitong Union in Pekua Upazila, Cox's Bazar. The photograph was taken at around 3:00 pm on 7 July 2026
Prothom Alo

The worst damage has been reported in Cox's Bazar district. Over the past two days, 193 landslides, both major and minor, have occurred in different parts of the Rohingya refugee camps in Ukhia.

Extensive areas of Sadar Upazila, Teknaf, Ramu, Maheshkhali, Chakaria and Pekua have also been inundated, with more than 100 villages affected by floodwaters.

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