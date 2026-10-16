Over 20,000 teachers teach English, mathematics despite graduating in other disciplines

A total of 9,982 teachers who teach English at secondary schools across the country did not study English at the undergraduate level. The situation is similar in mathematics. Among teachers who teach mathematics, 10,169 did not study the subject at the undergraduate level.

These findings have emerged from the Bangladesh Education Statistics 2025 report published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS). Overall, the report shows that more than 20,000 teachers teach English and mathematics despite having graduated in other subjects.

There are also significant gaps in teachers' professional training, apart from subject-specific qualifications. Nearly 40 per cent of teachers working at the secondary level have no professional training such as a Bachelor of Education (BEd), Master of Education (MEd) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd).