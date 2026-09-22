CUET paralysed by ‘shutdown’ as teachers, students seek explanation for VC’s removal
Administrative and academic activities at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have come to a standstill following a 'complete shutdown' programme called by students.
Teachers have also joined the students’ movement demanding the reinstatement of Professor Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem as vice-chancellor.
At a human chain organised by teachers, they demanded a logical explanation for the vice-chancellor’s removal. Students made the same demand at a press conference.
At around 8am today, Tuesday, students locked the main gate of the campus and began the 'complete shutdown' programme. They were later seen staging protests while remaining at the gate. Meanwhile, teachers formed a human chain in front of the university’s administrative building around 10am. At noon, students held a press conference at the university’s Shaheed Minar premises.
Classes, examinations and academic activities in all departments have been suspended due to the programmes organised by teachers and students. A visit to various departments on Tuesday morning found classrooms empty. Official activities were also almost completely halted. At the university’s main administrative building, the gate was found locked by students.
Teachers’ human chain
Teachers from various departments took part in the human chain organised by the CUET Teachers’ Association.
Professor Bashir Jisan of the Department of Civil Engineering said at the programme, “We have not seen students at any other university except CUET taking to the streets demanding the reinstatement of a vice-chancellor. The reason is that he [the outgoing vice-chancellor] inspired students to dream of moving forward. The government appointed him after analysing everything. So why was the vice-chancellor removed again? This has humiliated the teaching community and CUET. That is why the students are protesting to bring him back, and so are we.”
Professor Bashir Jisan said, “We want our vice-chancellor to be reinstated. The new notification that has been issued should be withdrawn. Otherwise, we do not want someone new to come and be humiliated again. But the situation is moving in that direction.”
Professor Rashidul Hasan, dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Planning, said, “We are aggrieved by the removal of the vice-chancellor. Since independence, it has been rare for students to take such action for a vice-chancellor or teacher. He was appointed after all reasonable aspects were considered. So we must be shown a logical reason for why he was removed after just one month and 22 days. Otherwise, we will remain firm in our position.”
Professor Md Ahsan Ullah, president of the CUET Teachers’ Association, said, “Everything was going quite well. The recently removed vice-chancellor was performing his duties well. He should have been given time. But his removal in this manner cannot be accepted. We want him reinstated. The students also want him.”
Assistant Professor Ridoy Masum of the Department of Mechanical Engineering moderated the human chain.
Students’ press conference
Fourth-year students Ahnaf Shahriar and Sifat-e-Noor-Sabiha read out a written statement at the students’ press conference. In the statement, they said, “Students cannot accept the decision to change the vice-chancellor without any explanation. Our objection is not directed at the newly appointed person; rather, we object to the decision to replace Professor Sayem Sir after just 56 days without any visible explanation. We want to know why the vice-chancellor was removed.”
In response to a question, Ahnaf Shahriar said, “We want Sayem Sir as the vice-chancellor. Our movement will continue with this demand. Until our demand is met, classes, examinations, labs and administrative activities at the university will remain suspended as part of the all-out shutdown programme. However, the security and medical services will remain outside the scope of the programme.”
Professor Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem of CUET’s Department of Mechanical Engineering was appointed vice-chancellor of the university on 27 July this year.
He was removed on Monday, and Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam of the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) was appointed as CUET’s new vice-chancellor.