CUET paralysed by ‘shutdown’ as teachers, students seek explanation for VC’s removal

Teachers from various departments took part in the human chain organised by the CUET Teachers’ Association.

Professor Bashir Jisan of the Department of Civil Engineering said at the programme, “We have not seen students at any other university except CUET taking to the streets demanding the reinstatement of a vice-chancellor. The reason is that he [the outgoing vice-chancellor] inspired students to dream of moving forward. The government appointed him after analysing everything. So why was the vice-chancellor removed again? This has humiliated the teaching community and CUET. That is why the students are protesting to bring him back, and so are we.”

Professor Bashir Jisan said, “We want our vice-chancellor to be reinstated. The new notification that has been issued should be withdrawn. Otherwise, we do not want someone new to come and be humiliated again. But the situation is moving in that direction.”

Professor Rashidul Hasan, dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Planning, said, “We are aggrieved by the removal of the vice-chancellor. Since independence, it has been rare for students to take such action for a vice-chancellor or teacher. He was appointed after all reasonable aspects were considered. So we must be shown a logical reason for why he was removed after just one month and 22 days. Otherwise, we will remain firm in our position.”

Professor Md Ahsan Ullah, president of the CUET Teachers’ Association, said, “Everything was going quite well. The recently removed vice-chancellor was performing his duties well. He should have been given time. But his removal in this manner cannot be accepted. We want him reinstated. The students also want him.”

Assistant Professor Ridoy Masum of the Department of Mechanical Engineering moderated the human chain.