US proposal to cap student visas at four years raises uncertainty for STEM, PhD students
A proposal by the Trump administration to limit international student visas in the United States to a maximum of four years could create significant uncertainty for students pursuing long-term degrees, particularly those enrolled in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programmes and PhD courses, the Economist reports.
Immigration and higher education experts say the proposed policy could affect students whose programmes typically take five to six years to complete, forcing them to seek visa extensions before finishing their degrees.
Proposed change
Under the proposal, the current “Duration of Status” (D/S) system would be replaced with a fixed four-year limit for international student visas.
At present, international students may remain in the United States as long as they maintain valid student status and continue their studies.
If the proposal is implemented, students whose programmes extend beyond four years would have to apply for an extension to remain in the country.
Concerns for graduate students
Experts believe the change would have its greatest impact on PhD candidates and students in STEM disciplines, where research-intensive programs often exceed four years.
Because many doctoral and research programmes require five or more years to complete, students could face visa renewal procedures midway through their studies.
Whether those extensions would be approved would remain uncertain, adding another layer of risk to long-term academic planning.
Alternative destinations
The proposal could also influence where prospective international students choose to study.
Experts told the Economist that some students considering lengthy STEM or research-based programmes may increasingly look to countries such as Canada, Germany and Australia, where immigration and post-study pathways are viewed as more predictable.
Impact on employers
The policy could also have implications for the U.S. labour market.
While large corporations are generally better equipped to navigate immigration requirements, smaller companies and startups may become more cautious about hiring international STEM graduates if visa rules become more restrictive.
Experts warn of talent loss
Sanjay Laul, founder of the student-focused platform MSM Unify, told the Economist that PhD and research students would face the greatest risks under the proposal.
He warned that if visa renewal becomes more complicated, the United States could lose highly skilled international talent to competing destinations such as Canada, Germany and Australia, which have been actively seeking to attract global researchers and STEM graduates.