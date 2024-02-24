BUTEX admission: List of eligible candidates published, test on 8 March
Bangladesh University of Textile (BUTEX) has published the list of 7,314 candidates eligible to sit for written examination for 2023-24 admission test.
The interested students applied for the admission test between 28 January and 19 February.
The students eligible for the written examination will have to collect admit cards at Tk 1000.
The number of seats in 10 departments in the university is 600.
Yarn Engineering, Fabric Engineering, Wet Processing Engineering, Apparel Engineering and Textile Engineering Management departments have 80 seats each while Textile Fashion and Design, Industrial and Production Engineering, Textile Machinery Design and Maintenance, Dyes and Chemicals Engineering and Environmental Science and Engineering departments have 40 seats each.
The eligible students will be able to download admit card between 10:00am on 26 February and 11:59pm on 5 March.
The admission test will be held between 9:30am to 11:30am on 8 March and the result will likely be published on 28 March.