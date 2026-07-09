Primary scholarship results publication deferred
The results of the Primary Scholarship Examination for Class-V students at government primary schools will not be published on Thursday as previously scheduled.
Confirming the development to Prothom Alo, Shahina Ferdousi, Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education, said the results would be announced very soon.
The initial plan had been to publish the results on Thursday (9 July 2026). However, according to sources concerned, the work could not be completed in time, resulting in the postponement.
A total of 82,500 students are set to receive scholarships this year. Of them, 80 per cent are from government primary schools, while the remaining 20 per cent are from non-government primary schools and kindergartens.
Scholarships are awarded under two categories—Talent Pool and General Grade—with recipients receiving financial assistance accordingly.
The examination was held from 15 to 18 April 2026 in all districts except the three hill districts. In Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban, the examination took place under a separate schedule from 17 to 20 April.
More than 640,000 students took the examination this year, including around 550,000 from government primary schools and 90,000 from non-government primary schools and kindergartens.