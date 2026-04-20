SSC examinations 2026 begin tomorrow, candidates must follow 14 guidelines
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2026 will begin tomorrow, Tuesday (21 April 2026). The examinations will continue until 20 May. At the time of publishing the exam schedule, 14 special instructions were announced for candidates to follow.
The schedule of which exam will be held on which date, has already been published. According to the schedule, this year’s examinations will begin with Bangla. Each day, the exams will start at 10:00 am. Practical examinations will be held from 7 to 14 June.
By 18 June, handwritten mark sheets, practical answer scripts, related documents and attendance sheets must be arranged according to roll numbers by division and submitted by hand to the secondary examination section.
Meanwhile, on 18 April, in order to ease traffic congestion and public suffering, instructions were issued for SSC candidates to enter their exam centres from 8:30 am. However, previous instructions regarding entry into the examination hall will remain in force.
The 14 instructions for SSC candidates are as follows:
1. Candidates must take their seats in the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam begins.
2. The examination will be conducted according to the time mentioned on the question paper.
3. Multiple-choice questions will be held first, followed by creative/descriptive (theoretical) exams, with no break between the two.
4. Candidates must collect their admit cards from their respective institution heads at least seven days before the examination.
5. Marks obtained through continuous assessment for Physical Education, Health Science and Sports, and Career Education will be provided by the institutions to the respective centres, in accordance with National Curriculum and Textbook Board guidelines. The centres will upload these marks along with practical exam marks to the board’s website.
6. Candidates must correctly fill in their roll number, registration number, subject code, etc. in the OMR form of their answer scripts and shade the circles properly. Under no circumstances should the answer script be folded.
7. Candidates must pass separately in the creative/descriptive (theoretical), multiple-choice and practical components.
8. Candidates may sit only for the subjects listed in their registration. Under no circumstances will they be allowed to sit for any other subject.
9. Admit cards must be distributed among candidates at least seven days before the examination. The head of the institution will be held responsible for any complication in this regard.
10. Candidates may use calculators approved by the education board during the examination.
11. No person or candidate, except the centre secretary, is allowed to bring or use a mobile phone in the examination centre.
12. The same attendance sheet must be used for recording presence in the creative/descriptive, multiple-choice and practical examinations.
13. Practical examinations will be held at the respective centres.
14. Applications for re-scrutiny must be submitted online within seven days of the publication of results. Details of the application process, dates and times will be announced through daily newspapers and the websites of the education boards.