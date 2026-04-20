SSC examinations 2026 begin tomorrow, candidates must follow 14 guidelines

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2026 will begin tomorrow, Tuesday (21 April 2026). The examinations will continue until 20 May. At the time of publishing the exam schedule, 14 special instructions were announced for candidates to follow.

The schedule of which exam will be held on which date, has already been published. According to the schedule, this year’s examinations will begin with Bangla. Each day, the exams will start at 10:00 am. Practical examinations will be held from 7 to 14 June.

By 18 June, handwritten mark sheets, practical answer scripts, related documents and attendance sheets must be arranged according to roll numbers by division and submitted by hand to the secondary examination section.