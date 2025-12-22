BUET admission test: New instructions for admit card download, selecting departments
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has issued new instructions regarding the download of admit cards for candidates wishing to sit for the undergraduate admission test for the 2025–26 academic year.
Admit cards will not be issued unless candidates check the options for departments in the form. The list of eligible candidates was published last Wednesday (17 December 2025). More than 10,000 students have been shortlisted in this list.
In a notice published on BUET’s website regarding admit cards, checking in options for departments, the university said, “The list of eligible applicants for participation in the admission test for the 2025–2026 academic year of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology has been published. The admission test admit card will be available for download from the website very soon. At the time of downloading the admit card, candidates must complete the departmental option form. This option cannot be changed at a later stage. The admit card cannot be downloaded without completing the departmental option form."
According to the admission notice, the admission test will be held on 10 January, 2026. The examination for Module A and Module B categories will be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon.
There will be no preliminary screening test this year. Eligible candidates will be selected solely through a written examination. However, as in previous years, candidates will also be required to appear in a viva-voce examination.
Applicants have applied for admission under two categories, namely the Engineering departments; the department of urban and regional planning and the engineering departments, the department of urban and regional planning and the department of architecture.
The (potential) merit list, including the names of selected and waiting-listed candidates for admission, will be published on 7 February 2026.