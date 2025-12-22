BUET admission test: New instructions for admit card download, selecting departments

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has issued new instructions regarding the download of admit cards for candidates wishing to sit for the undergraduate admission test for the 2025–26 academic year.

Admit cards will not be issued unless candidates check the options for departments in the form. The list of eligible candidates was published last Wednesday (17 December 2025). More than 10,000 students have been shortlisted in this list.

In a notice published on BUET’s website regarding admit cards, checking in options for departments, the university said, “The list of eligible applicants for participation in the admission test for the 2025–2026 academic year of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology has been published. The admission test admit card will be available for download from the website very soon. At the time of downloading the admit card, candidates must complete the departmental option form. This option cannot be changed at a later stage. The admit card cannot be downloaded without completing the departmental option form."