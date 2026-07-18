SSC results not on 20 July
The results of the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will not be published on 20 July as per earlier announcement.
Professor Syed Aktaruzzaman, chairman of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and the Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo on Saturday that the results would not be released on 20 July.
He, however, said the boards were prepared to publish the results within July.
Earlier, on 8 June, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon had announced at a press conference at the Secretariat that the 2026 SSC and equivalent examination results would be published on 20 July and that the relevant authorities had been instructed accordingly.
This year's SSC and equivalent examinations began on 21 April 2026 and concluded on 20 May. The practical examinations continued until 14 June 2026.
More than 1.857 million candidates sat for this year's examinations, including SSC candidates under the country's nine general education boards, Dakhil candidates under the Madrasah Education Board and SSC and Dakhil (Vocational) candidates under the Technical Education Board.