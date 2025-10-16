Madrasah board secures 75.61pc pass rate

Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board has secured 75.61 per cent pass rate in the HSC and equivalent examinations this year.

A total of 82,809 students, including 45,068 male and 37,741 female, appeared in the Alim exams under the Madrasah Board, with 62,609 students successfully passing.

This year, a total of 1,235,661 students participated in the examinations under the nine general education boards, the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Of them, 726,960 students passed.

The HSC and equivalent examinations were held from 26 June to 19 August, 2025.