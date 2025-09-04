Junior scholarship exam policy published

Junior Scholarship Examination Policy-2025 has been published. A maximum of 25 per cent of students in eighth grade studying in secondary or junior secondary schools can participate in this scholarship exam.

There will be a total of 400 marks, with 100 marks for each subject: Bengali, English, Mathematics, Science, and Bangladesh and Global Studies.

Students will be given two types of scholarships: Talent Pool Scholarship and General Scholarship. The board fee is Tk 400 and the centre fee is Tk 200 per examinee.