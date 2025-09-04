Junior scholarship exam policy published
Junior Scholarship Examination Policy-2025 has been published. A maximum of 25 per cent of students in eighth grade studying in secondary or junior secondary schools can participate in this scholarship exam.
There will be a total of 400 marks, with 100 marks for each subject: Bengali, English, Mathematics, Science, and Bangladesh and Global Studies.
Students will be given two types of scholarships: Talent Pool Scholarship and General Scholarship. The board fee is Tk 400 and the centre fee is Tk 200 per examinee.
This Wednesday, the policy was published by the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education.
According to the policy, a maximum of 25 per cent of students in eighth grade studying in secondary or junior secondary schools (based on the final results of the seventh grade) can participate in the Junior Scholarship Examination.
The National Steering Committee may, from time to time, re-determine this number.
Marking system
Bengali 100, English 100, Mathematics 100, Science 50, and Bangladesh and Global Studies 50, for a total of 400 marks.
The duration of each exam will be three hours. An additional 30 minutes will be allotted for the special needs examinees.
The Junior Scholarship Examination will be held according to the question structure based on the eighth-grade textbooks prepared by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).
Fifty per cent of all types of scholarships will be allocated for male students and 50 per cent for female students. However, if eligible candidates are not found in the designated quota, a male student's scholarship can be filled by a female student and a female student's scholarship can be filled by a male student.
The policy states that if a student has been admitted to the eighth grade in another school by receiving a transfer certificate from the school, they will be allowed to participate in the Junior Scholarship Examination.
In that case, the student's name must be included in the list by considering the merit position of their previous educational institution. If any complaint is received regarding the participation of a student who is not a student of the accused school in the scholarship examination, and the complaint is proven, departmental action will be taken against the head teacher of the concerned school.
The candidacy or result of the Junior Scholarship Examination accused student will be cancelled.
Click here to see the policy.