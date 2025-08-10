City University accords freshers’ reception
City University hosted the Freshers’ Reception for the Fall-2025 semester in the university auditorium on Saturday morning.
The programme was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Brig. Gen. (retd.) Professor Dr. Engr. Md. Lutfor Rahman.
In his address, the VC encouraged the new students to pursue academic excellence, remain committed to focused study, and actively participate in research activities.
University Grants Commission (UGC) member and Professor of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Dr. Md. Saidur Rahman attended the programme as the Chief Guest.
Advising students to focus on holistic development, Saidur Rahman urged them not to chase CGPA alone but to develop their soft skills.
He particularly warned against surrendering to technologies like Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT, which could weaken critical thinking, and instead recommended using such tools solely to enhance human merit.
Special Guest Dr. Mohammad Kaykobad, Distinguished Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at BRAC University and former Professor at BUET, delivered a speech on how a student can become both a good human being and a successful learner.
He stressed the importance of critical thinking and guided students on how to grow as scientists and researchers.
Another Special Guest, Dr. Md. Sultan Mahmud Bhuiyan, Director of the Private University Division at the UGC, remarked that there is now little difference in the quality of education and research between public and private university students and they are making difference both at home and abroad.
He praised City University for its permanent campus, permanent certificate, various philanthropic initiatives, and the efficiency and positive approach of the current administration.
Guest of Honour Golam Fatema Tahera Khanom, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of City University, warmly welcomed the freshers and wished them success in fulfilling their dreams and achieving excellence in their academic journey.
She highlighted the importance of academic excellence, research, creativity, and a modern learning environment, and called upon students to cultivate patriotism, ethics, human values, and an innovative mindset.
Registrar Professor Mir Akhtar Hossain delivered the welcome speech.
The event was also attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Kazi Shahadat Kabir, Treasurer Shahiduzzaman Chowdhury, Deans of various faculties, and Heads of departments.
Professor Dr. Rahman M. Mahbub, Advisor, Department of Students’ Welfare (DSW), City University, anchored the programme.