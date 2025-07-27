Fully funded scholarship in Germany: Opportunity to work at a world-renowned research institution
Germany, is offering the Max Planck Doucet Scholarship 2026, a prestigious and fully-funded opportunity for emerging researchers.
This initiative is announced under the auspices of the renowned Max Planck Society, one of the world's foremost research institutions known for its rigorous academic standards and cutting-edge contributions across disciplines.
Overview of the programme
This scholarship is open to international candidates from all countries, with no application fee. Successful applicants will have the privilege of conducting research in some of Germany’s top-tier laboratories.
The duration of the programme is three months, spanning from 5 January to 31 March 2026. The focus of the programme aligns with the legal-historical study of colonial law, encouraging critical inquiry into legal systems shaped under colonial regimes.
Coverage and benefits
The Max Planck Doucet Scholarship is comprehensively funded, covering all core expenses associated with participation. Specifically, it includes:
Monthly living allowance to cover subsistence costs during the stay in Germany.
Round-trip airfare.
Accommodation fees, typically in university or institute-affiliated residences.
Research expenditure allowance, providing funds for materials, archival access, and other academic needs.
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must be young researchers currently residing outside Frankfurt, Germany.
Candidates from Latin America are especially encouraged to apply, given regional prioritisation.
The research proposal must engage with the history of colonial law—this thematic focus is central to selection.
Open to candidates of all nationalities.
Required documentation
To submit a competitive application, the following materials must be prepared:
Curriculum Vitae (CV).
Project Proposal.
Motivation Letter.
Application deadline
The deadline for submission is 15 September 2025.
How to apply
For further details and to initiate your application, you must visit the official application portal via the provided link in the original announcement.