SSC results: Candidate only attends religious studies exam, but fails in agriculture

Last year, Shishir Chandra Moni Das failed in the religious study subject in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent examinations.

This year, he appeared for only that subject and passed.

However, in this year's SSC results, he has been shown as failed in agriculture studies although he didn't attended the exam this year.

Shishir Chandra Moni Das, a student of Golam Nabi Model Pilot High School in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur, appeared in this year’s SSC examination under the Technical Education Board.