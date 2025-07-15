SSC results: Candidate only attends religious studies exam, but fails in agriculture
Last year, Shishir Chandra Moni Das failed in the religious study subject in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent examinations.
This year, he appeared for only that subject and passed.
However, in this year's SSC results, he has been shown as failed in agriculture studies although he didn't attended the exam this year.
Shishir Chandra Moni Das, a student of Golam Nabi Model Pilot High School in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur, appeared in this year’s SSC examination under the Technical Education Board.
This year’s exam results show that Shishir Chandra Moni Das had failed in religious studies in the 2024 SSC examinations.
He retook the subject this year and passed. However, when the results were published, it showed that although he passed in religious studies, he was marked as failed in agriculture—a subject in which he had passed last year.
Shishir said, “I failed in religious studies last year due to a problem. That’s why I retook the exam this year. In the results, I saw that I passed in religious studies, but it shows I’ve failed in agriculture. I have no idea what to do now.”
Anwar Hossain, assistant teacher at Golam Nabi Model Pilot High School in Kaliakair upazila, confirmed the incident.
He said that after being informed, he contacted the board today with the student’s documents and expressed hope that the result would be corrected soon.