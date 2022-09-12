Bangladeshi students will start to return to China this month

Earlier, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka opened a “green channel” to issue visas for the Covid-stranded students.
Around 3,000 Bangladeshi students had to return home from China due to Covid. Many of them continued their studies online.
Around 1,500 Bangladeshi students are expected to return by chartered flights from Dhaka to Kunming on 26 September and 10 and 24 October and from Dhaka to Guangzhou on 28 September and 12 and 26 October, said the release.
More chartered flights would be arranged, if needed, said the foreign ministry.
The six chartered flights of China Southern Airlines and Eastern Airlines are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh by September and October to welcome back the Bangladeshi students, said deputy chief of China mission Hualong Yan.